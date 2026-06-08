2026 Outlook: Puka Nacua

Nacua enters this season as one of the best Fantasy receivers in the NFL, and he's worth drafting with a top-five overall pick in the majority of leagues. Nacua just had a career year in 2025 at 23.4 PPR points per game, which led all receivers, and he finished the season with 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets. Nacua has averaged at least 17.6 PPR points per game in all three seasons of his career, and he should continue to be the top target for Matthew Stafford in 2026. Now, there are a few things to monitor with Nacua, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and we hope there isn't a holdout in training camp. Additionally, Nacua checked into a rehab facility in March and dealt with a civil lawsuit stemming from a Dec. 31, 2025 incident. The good news is Nacua took part in voluntary workouts in April, and we should see him on the field in Week 1. You can make the argument for Nacua at No. 1 overall in PPR, and he will be among the top three receivers drafted this year.

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