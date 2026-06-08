2026 Outlook: Quinn Ewers

Ewers figures to be the backup to new Miami quarterback Malik Willis this season. When he played late last year, he averaged 12.4 Fantasy points per game (six-point TDs). That's on par with mediocre No. 2 Fantasy receivers. That's not good at all! Worse yet, the Dolphins reconfigured their entire receiving room and have a bunch of rookies on top of milquetoast veterans. So even if Ewers gets a chance to play, he wouldn't be expected to post good numbers. You can go on about your life without Ewers on your Fantasy team.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation