Ewers figures to be the backup to new Miami quarterback Malik Willis this season. When he played late last year, he averaged 12.4 Fantasy points per game (six-point TDs). That's on par with mediocre No. 2 Fantasy receivers. That's not good at all! Worse yet, the Dolphins reconfigured their entire receiving room and have a bunch of rookies on top of milquetoast veterans. So even if Ewers gets a chance to play, he wouldn't be expected to post good numbers. You can go on about your life without Ewers on your Fantasy team.
2026 Outlook: Quinn Ewers
2026 fantasy player outlook for Quinn Ewers, QB, Miami Dolphins
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Quinn Ewers Fantasy Outlook
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