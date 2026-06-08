2026 Outlook: Quinshon Judkins

The potential for 300-plus carries makes Judkins worthy of a pick somewhere between Rounds 4-6 of Fantasy drafts, preferably on the later side as Judkins recovers from a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle he suffered in Week 16. Judkins finished as a top-26 RB per game in all formats last season despite playing fewer than 40% of the snaps in three of his 14 games. In 11 games with a normal snap share, Judkins was on pace for a whopping 314 carries. Unfortunately, Judkins notched only 26 catches in 14 games. The negatives for Judkins are the recovery from a serious injury, his lack of work in the passing game and the fear that Cleveland's offense could be putrid once again. The positives for Judkins are his playmaking ability, potential workhorse role and a rebuilt offensive line that could only be better than last year's version. It's worth noting that Judkins averaged only 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie, but his tape shows a much better player than the YPC figure would suggest. Assuming he fully recovers from his injury, Judkins looks like a No. 2 Fantasy running back with big upside but also considerable downside given the uncertain nature of Cleveland's offense and the inherent risk of drafting a player coming off surgery.

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