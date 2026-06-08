2026 Outlook: Rachaad White

White joined the Commanders in the offseason and will compete with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kaytron Allen for snaps. We're expecting White to earn a small role on early downs and be the primary pass-catching back. That makes him a Round 10 pick in full-PPR, but he could smash that ADP if he takes more work from the young guys than we are expecting. Last year, he had a six-game stretch where he played more than half of the offensive snaps and averaged 11.6 PPR Fantasy points per game. He posted a career-best tackle avoidance rate (18.9%) and rush success rate (46.2%) last year and was the Buccaneers' best rusher in the second half of the season. Watch camp reports of this battle closely, because they could shift ADP in a hurry.

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