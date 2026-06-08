2026 Outlook: Raheem Mostert

Mostert, 34, is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He spent 2025 with the Raiders and struggled with 22 carries for 104 yards and no touchdowns and 12 catches for 70 yards on 12 targets in 12 games. The journeyman -- he's played for the Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers and Bears in his career -- will be a backup wherever he plays in 2026, and it's doubtful he'll have an impact for Fantasy managers this year.

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