2026 Outlook: Raheim Sanders

Sanders enters his second season in Cleveland as a backup to Quinshon Judkins and should only be drafted in deep leagues. If Judkins were to miss time, there is a chance that Sanders could split time with Dylan Sampson or leapfrog Sampson on the depth chart. Sanders averaged an unimpressive 3.4 yards per carry on only 27 carries last season, but Sampson averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. The depth chart behind Judkins could be fluid, so don't forget about Sanders in deeper leagues.

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