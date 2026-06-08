2026 Outlook: Reggie Virgil

The Cardinals selected Virgil in the fifth round of the NFL Draft out of Miami of Ohio, and he will compete for a backup role behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Virgil is not worth selecting in redraft leagues, and he's a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Virgil finished his final collegiate season in 2025 with 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns. At best, Virgil will be the No. 4 receiver in Arizona to start the season behind Harrison, Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, but we don't expect him to make much of an impact in his rookie campaign, barring a surprise turn of events.

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