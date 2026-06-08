2026 Outlook: Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson will compete for playing time this preseason, but any ascension second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson makes will relegate Stevenson to a smaller role. He's going to get drafted accordingly as a low-floor, potential early-season No. 2 running back in Round 7-plus. Last year, Stevenson hung onto a large chunk of playing time in large part because Henderson wasn't earning a bigger role. Once the end of the season came around, the Patriots fully embraced Stevenson, and he averaged an unrepeatable 26.8 PPR points per game in his final three regular-season matchups. But before that stretch, he had a tepid nine-point PPR average, and that could be much closer to where he winds up in 2026. But for however long he maintains a sizable role in the Pats offense, he'll carry value as at least a running back who can deliver short-yardage touchdowns and pick up a dozen touches per game.

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