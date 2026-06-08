2026 Outlook: Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall has the chance to be a star in Fantasy and reality for the 49ers, but the third-year receiver has to stay healthy. We consider him a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 6 in all formats. Pearsall has been limited to 20 games in the first two seasons of his career. But when he's been on the field, he's been productive with at least 13.5 PPR points in six of his past 11 games going back to 2024. Jauan Jennings is gone, and Brandon Aiyuk will be off the roster soon. George Kittle (Achilles) could also be limited in his return to action. San Francisco did add Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, so Pearsall still has competition for targets. But Brock Purdy has the best rapport with Pearsall, and we're hoping for a third-year breakout campaign in 2026. Ideally, you can draft Pearsall as a high-end reserve, but we view him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with the chance to be a top-20 option if he can play the majority of games this season.

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