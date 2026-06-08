2026 Outlook: Rico Dowdle

Dowdle is joining former coach Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, where he will compete with Jaylen Warren for touches. Dowdle had one of the most remarkable two-week stretches in NFL history last year, producing 473 yards on 60 touches against the Dolphins and the Cowboys. He was also fantastic a month later when he produced 141 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. We expect a true committee in Pittsburgh, which makes Dowdle an upside RB3 worthy of a pick no earlier than Round 7 in full-PPR leagues. If Warren misses time, Dowdle would become a must-start running back, and it is possible his history with McCarthy gives him more of a role earlier in the year than many are projecting.

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