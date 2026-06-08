A rookie selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, Nowakowski offers little Fantasy value and should not be drafted outside of the deepest of leagues. Nowakowski is more of a blocking tight end who could play some fullback for the Steelers. It's fine to take a chance on him in Dynasty leagues, but that's the extent of his Fantasy appeal.
2026 Outlook: Riley Nowakowski
2026 fantasy player outlook for Riley Nowakowski, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Riley Nowakowski Fantasy Outlook
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