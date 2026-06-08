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2026 Outlook: Riley Patterson

2026 fantasy player outlook for Riley Patterson, K, Miami Dolphins

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Patterson will compete with Zane Gonzalez to be the Dolphins' kicker in 2026. It's not a good spot to be in as Miami's offense figures to be among the least potent, leading to minimal field-goal tries. Being in a camp competition won't help Fantasy managers feel good about Patterson anyway, so don't expect him to get drafted.

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