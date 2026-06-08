Patterson will compete with Zane Gonzalez to be the Dolphins' kicker in 2026. It's not a good spot to be in as Miami's offense figures to be among the least potent, leading to minimal field-goal tries. Being in a camp competition won't help Fantasy managers feel good about Patterson anyway, so don't expect him to get drafted.
2026 Outlook: Riley Patterson
2026 fantasy player outlook for Riley Patterson, K, Miami Dolphins
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Riley Patterson Fantasy Outlook
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