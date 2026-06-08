2026 Outlook: RJ Harvey

Harvey has the potential to be a quality Fantasy running back this season, but given the loaded backfield in Denver with JK Dobbins and Jonah Coleman, Harvey is only worth drafting as a flex with a mid-round pick, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Harvey was a great Fantasy running back to close 2025 when he scored at least 18.6 PPR points in three of his final five games in the regular season. Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10, and Harvey took over Denver's backfield with at least 14 total touches in six of seven games from Weeks 11-18. But when Dobbins was healthy, it was hard to trust Harvey, even as a flex. He averaged just 9.9 PPR points in the first 10 games of the season and only had three games with double digits in PPR over that span. He also had one game with double digits in touches. This offseason, the Broncos re-signed Dobbins and drafted Coleman, who is expected to have an impactful role, potentially at the goal line. While Coleman will likely be third on the depth chart, his presence limits the potential upside if Dobbins were to miss any time due to injury like we saw in 2025. Harvey's talent will hopefully get him on the field enough to matter as a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back, and he should have a productive role in the passing game. But the earliest he should be drafted in most formats is Round 7, given the crowded backfield in Denver.

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