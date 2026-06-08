2026 Outlook: Robert Henry Jr.

Might undrafted free agent Robert Henry Jr. from Texas-San Antonio have a shot to help the Commanders' run game out? The two-year starter totaled over 900 yards and at least eight scores in each of his past two seasons, flashing good lateral quickness and succeeding on stretch runs. Unfortunately, Henry is a little undersized (5-foot-9 and 196 pounds) with unimpressive speed and some ball security issues. You'd have to be in the deepest of Dynasty rookie-only drafts to consider Henry with a final-round choice.

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