2026 Outlook: Roman Wilson

It's hard to give up on a former third-round pick as he enters his third season in the NFL, but that's where we are right now with Wilson in redraft leagues. You could hold out hope in Dynasty leagues, but with the Steelers already having DK Metcalf in the fold, trading for Michael Pittman and drafting Germie Bernard in the second round, the odds are stacked against Wilson.

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