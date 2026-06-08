2026 Outlook: Rome Odunze

Odunze broke out early during the 2025 season and through the first quarter of the year, looked like he was headed toward Fantasy stardom. The offense operated through Odunze early, and he cashed in on red zone opportunities, but as the scheme evolved in the second half of the season, Odunze fell behind. There is renewed optimism for Oduzne in 2026 with an ADP around No. 53 overall due to another year of rapport with Caleb Williams, plus the upside he showed to be a target earner early. He remains one of Chicago's first or second options in the red zone. If the pass game takes the jump many project it will, Odunze could pay off his ADP in touchdowns alone. While he's unlikely to earn major targets in an offense so diverse with weapons, Odunze makes for a fine WR2 investment in 2026.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation