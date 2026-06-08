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2026 Outlook: Russell Wilson

2026 fantasy player outlook for Russell Wilson, QB

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL in June and can be seen on "The NFL Today" on Sundays for CBS Sports. The 10-time Pro Bowler, who won the Super Bowl in 2013, leaves the field with the 12th most passing touchdowns in NFL history during a 14-year career that included a decade in Seattle along with stops with the Broncos, Steelers and Giants.

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