2026 Outlook: Ryan Flournoy

Flournoy's best chance to help your Fantasy team may only come when one of CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens misses time. That was the case last year when one of his two games with 10-plus PPR points happened when Lamb was sidelined (both Lamb and Pickens were active for his other bonanza). He's a talented receiver but unlikely to sniff a lot of targets from week to week, making him at best a Dynasty roster stash.

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