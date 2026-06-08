2026 Outlook: Sean Tucker

Tucker is a late-round pick, if he is drafted at all. We expect he will begin the year behind Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, but Irving's health could give Tucker more opportunities early in the year. Tucker led the Bucs with 21 red zone rush attempts and seven rushing touchdowns in 2025 and could have the goal-line role again, even if Irving is healthy. If Tucker doesn't get drafted in your league, he should be an immediate priority add should anything happen to Irving.

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