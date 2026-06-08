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2026 Outlook: Seydou Traore

2026 fantasy player outlook for Seydou Traore, TE, Miami Dolphins

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Born and raised in London, Traore was a soccer player first before joining the NFL Academy and then enrolling at Clearwater Academy to finish high school. Then he went to Arkansas State, later following that up with three years at Mississippi State. In 2025, the 6-foot-4, 244-pounder matched his career touchdown total with five scores while averaging 10.5 yards per grab on 35 receptions. Traore has really good athleticism and not-bad hands that the Dolphins could eventually shape into a contributor. If you have the patience and roster room to stash Traore, particularly in TE-premium leagues, a final-round flier might pay off down the line.

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