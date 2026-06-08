2026 Outlook: Shedeur Sanders

If Sanders wins the starting job for the Browns, he should only be drafted in Superflex or two-QB leagues. Sanders made seven starts in 2025 and only once scored more than 12.6 points in six-point per passing TD leagues. He was sacked 21 times in those seven games and registered a 72.9 passer rating (just barely better than J.J. McCarthy's passer rating). Want some reasons to be optimistic? The Browns have a new head coach and used three picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft on an offensive tackle and two wide receivers. Plus, Sanders averaged nearly 22 rushing yards per game in his seven starts (though that was with an unsustainable 8.5 yards per carry). While it's too early to give up on Sanders, he does not need to be rostered in one-QB leagues until he proves himself.

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