2026 Outlook: Skyler Bell

A fourth-round pick out of Connecticut, Bell should compete for a decent role with the Bills this preseason, making him an interesting late-round flier in the deepest of redraft leagues (16-plus rounds). In rookie-only drafts, he'll probably get swiped with a top-20 choice. Just under 6-foot at 192 pounds, Bell is a twitchy, fearless receiver with well-trained feet and a stout body. Despite 10-inch hands, he's battled body catches and drops in college, and he needs refinement in his route running. If Bills coaches can improve him in those areas, then he'll probably be a solid contributor for the rest of Josh Allen's career.

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