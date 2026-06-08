2026 Outlook: Steelers

The Steelers DST is usually a good one for Fantasy managers, and 2026 should be no different. This unit should be drafted in most leagues, but use one of your last picks on the Steelers (or any DST, for that matter). The Steelers are anchored by their pass rush, which is led by T.J. Watt. They also boast talented players like Cameron Heyward, Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith. The Steelers added Jaquon Brisker and Jamel Dean to bolster their secondary. Fantasy managers should use the Steelers for a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons, but might be hesitant in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Patriots and Bengals, respectively.

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