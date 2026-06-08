2026 Outlook: T.J. Hockenson

After years of being drafted as a starting Fantasy tight end, Hockenson's outlook has dimmed in large part due to his lack of involvement in the pass game. Even the red zone volume has gone down for Hockenson. In 2025, Hockenson finished as a top-12 scorer in just two games, and he scored just three touchdowns on the season. Hockenson's red-zone upside has been a bit overrated by Fantasy managers for some time now -- he has just 26 TD receptions over his seven years in the NFL. Even if the Vikings' pass game takes a jump, Hockenson should finish in the 3-6 TD range and is unlikely to top 1,000 receiving yards. You can take bigger swings on draft day, but he's worth drafting if you're looking for a floor play in TE premium or leagues that require you to start two tight ends.

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