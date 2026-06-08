2026 Outlook: Tank Bigsby

Bigsby will compete for the backup job behind Saquon Barkley. Last year, that meant 4.2 carries per game, boosted by 17 carries in a blowout win against the Raiders. But it also meant a 17-touch, 106-yard, one-score game in Week 18 with Barkley resting. If Bigsby were to earn the backup job and then find regular playing time with the Eagles with Barkley sidelined, he'd be a must-start Fantasy option. That's why he's worth taking late if you draft Barkley earlier.

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