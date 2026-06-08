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2026 Outlook: Tank Dell

2026 fantasy player outlook for Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read
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Dell has had two significant leg injuries in as many seasons and missed all of 2025 recovering. But in his last 17 games with at least a 50% snap share, Dell caught 70 passes for 922 yards and seven touchdowns. If he can get back to 100%, he has a chance to be a Fantasy WR3 next to Collins in this offense, but he won't be drafted before the double-digit rounds, if at all. Dell will have to compete with second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and this could easily turn into a situation where they are all part-time players behind Collins. Still, if Dell is healthy come September, he is someone who should certainly be rostered in most 12-team leagues because of his upside and the flashes he showed in his first two seasons in the league.

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