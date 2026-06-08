2026 Outlook: Tanner Koziol

Koziol was the second tight end drafted by Jacksonville, but he is far more interesting for Dynasty purposes than Nate Boerkircher. Last year, he led Houston and the whole Big 12 with 74 receptions, and finished second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. The year before, he led Ball State in all major receiving categories. He was one of the most productive tight ends in this class and also posted an elite 9.76 Relative Athletic Score at the combine. You will have to wait at least a year for Koziol's production because Brenton Strange is still there, so Koziol is a Dynasty-only pick who should not be drafted before Round 4 of rookie drafts. But if he hits, he could hit in a big way down the line.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation