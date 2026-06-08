2026 Outlook: Terrance Ferguson

On any other team, we might be talking about Ferguson as a sleeper or breakout candidate this year. But on the Rams, Ferguson is only worth keeping an eye on as a potential waiver-wire candidate, and he should not be drafted in most formats. The Rams are deep at tight end with Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Max Klare, which creates a problem for any of them to be consistent Fantasy options. The good news is Los Angeles loves to use multiple tight end sets, but that doesn't mean you can count on Ferguson on a week-to-week basis. As a rookie in 2025, Ferguson had 11 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets in 14 games. Ferguson should improve in 2026, but not enough for Fantasy managers to rely on him as a starter in the majority of leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation