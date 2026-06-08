2026 Outlook: Terrell Jennings

Jennings will compete for a roster spot with the Patriots this preseason. He's a physical back who can win in short-yardage situations, but shouldn't figure to be a part of the game plan when both TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are healthy. If one misses playing time, Jennings might be a name to look at off the waiver wire in-season.

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