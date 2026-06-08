2026 Outlook: Tetairoa McMillan

We view McMillan as a solid WR2 worth a pick late in Round 3 or early in Round 4 in full-PPR leagues. Considering the offensive environment, McMillan had a very good rookie season. He accounted for 30.7% of his team's receiving yards, which tied for sixth best in the NFL with Amon-Ra St. Brown. He also ranked second in the NFL with a 43.3% air yard share, which trailed only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The question is whether Bryce Young can play well enough for McMillan to realize his WR1 upside. We are more confident in McMillan's long-term ability than Young's 2026 outlook, which is why we rank the second-year wide receiver as a top-12 Dynasty wide receiver.

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