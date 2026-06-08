Although Johnson had a successful span during some of Jaxson Dart's starts in 2025, it's expected that his role diminishes this season, making him a Fantasy afterthought. That's because the Giants added tight end Isaiah Likely as well as receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin, pulling targets away from Johnson. It also bears mentioning that all of Johnson's big games came without Nabers. You might not be interested in drafting Johnson, but if something were to happen to Likely, then he'd become relevant.
2026 Outlook: Theo Johnson
2026 fantasy player outlook for Theo Johnson, TE, New York Giants
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Theo Johnson Fantasy Outlook
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