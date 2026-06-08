2026 Outlook: Theo Johnson

Although Johnson had a successful span during some of Jaxson Dart's starts in 2025, it's expected that his role diminishes this season, making him a Fantasy afterthought. That's because the Giants added tight end Isaiah Likely as well as receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin, pulling targets away from Johnson. It also bears mentioning that all of Johnson's big games came without Nabers. You might not be interested in drafting Johnson, but if something were to happen to Likely, then he'd become relevant.

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