2026 Outlook: Tony Pollard

Pollard has four straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 200 yards receiving, and while we do not expect a large role in the passing game this year, there is good reason to hope that he will score more touchdowns in what should be an improved offensive environment. Last year, Pollard ranked 13th in both rush attempts and rushing yards, but tied for 30th with just five rushing touchdowns. He also hasn't scored a receiving touchdown since 2022 despite being targeted 165 times over the last three seasons. Pollard was a top-10 running back from Week 14-17 last year, which was also Cam Ward's best stretch of football. While we do expect Pollard to share a little bit with either Tyjae Spears or Nicholas Singleton, we don't think either is a threat to his job in 2026. View Pollard as a borderline RB2 who should be drafted in Round 5 in full-PPR leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation