2026 Outlook: Tory Horton

Horton showed flashes of being a playmaker for Seattle as a rookie in 2025, but he missed the final 12 games of the season, including the playoffs, with shin and groin injuries. He is expected to be ready for training camp, but Fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on his progress. When healthy, Horton is worth drafting with a late-round flier in deeper leagues. He got off to a good start to his career in 2025 with at least 11.2 PPR points in four of his first eight games, including five touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 161 yards and five scores on 23 targets. Heading into this season, Horton will likely compete for targets with Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Horton could be a surprise Fantasy option. That said, let him prove himself first, and he could be a quality Fantasy receiver to add off the waiver wire this year.

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