2026 Outlook: TreVeyon Henderson

It will typically be aggressive drafters who take Henderson with a top-50 pick, particularly those who are OK with grabbing at least two other running backs between Rounds 5 and 9 as backup plans in case Henderson flops. Those same drafters will see Henderson as one of the highest-upside running backs in Fantasy based on his talent. However, it's his opportunities that are very much in question, especially after the Patriots acquired stud receiver A.J. Brown in June. Yes, Henderson averaged a sick 24.3 PPR and 21 non-PPR points on 19 touches per game in three outings without Rhamondre Stevenson last year. And yes, Brown's arrival will mean defenses can't simply focus on the run game play after play. But the gamble on Henderson is whether or not he'll end up overtaking Stevenson; if he does, then he'll be among Fantasy's biggest bargains, and if he doesn't, then he'll be among Fantasy's biggest busts for the second year in a row.

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