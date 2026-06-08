2026 Outlook: Trevor Etienne

As long as Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks stay healthy, Etienne should be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of redraft leagues. He does not even turn 22 until July, so he is a strong hold in Dynasty leagues, particularly with Brooks' injury history. It is possible Etienne is just one injury away from a 1B role that could make him a flexworthy option. If that injury is to Brooks, we would not rule out the possibility that Etienne could wrestle touches away from Hubbard as the season goes on.

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