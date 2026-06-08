2026 Outlook: Trevor Lawrence

After his breakout campaign in 2025, Trevor Lawrence is a top-12 QB worth a pick as early as Round 9 in one-QB leagues. There are signs that Lawrence can be even better as he settles into Liam Coen's offense. He was QB1 on a per-game basis in the second half of the season, averaging 27 FPPG, and scored 25.3 Fantasy points in the Jaguars' playoff loss to Buffalo. The one area of potential concern is that he ran for nine touchdowns last year, which he is highly unlikely to repeat. Even with a loss in rushing production, Lawrence has a great set of wide receivers, a solid offensive line, and a second offseason to master Coen's system, which has been outstanding for Fantasy production. You shouldn't be surprised if he finished as a top-eight option, and the fact that he's available so late makes it much easier to wait on the position.

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