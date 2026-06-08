2026 Outlook: Trey Benson

Benson will likely be the No. 4 running back in Arizona this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Cardinals added prized rookie Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and signed free agent Tyler Allgeier this offseason. James Conner remains on the roster, and all three of those running backs should be ahead of Benson on the depth chart. We'll see what happens in training camp, but Benson was limited to four games in 2025 due to a knee injury. He still offers plenty of upside, but Benson likely won't get a chance to prove himself in 2026, barring an injury or a potential trade out of Arizona.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation