2026 Outlook: Trey McBride

We recommend targeting McBride toward the middle to end of Round 2. In 2025, McBride dominated the field at his position with 126 catches for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 targets. He scored more than 100 PPR points better than the next highest scorer and averaged 18.6 PPR points per game, which was nearly four points better than No. 2. There are some concerns for McBride heading into this season, starting with the loss of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who is a tight end guru. New coach Mike LaFleur and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will certainly feature McBride, but any change is worth noting. And we'll see if McBride will still dominate targets with a healthy Marvin Harrison Jr. back, along with Michael Wilson coming off a breakout campaign. The Cardinals' run game should also be improved after the addition of first-round rookie Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier. And we need to monitor the status of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is upset with his contract. None of these things should scare you off drafting McBride this season, given his level of play in 2025. He has the chance to be the No. 1 tight end again in 2026.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation