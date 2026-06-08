2026 Outlook: Treylon Burks

Burks won't get drafted in most Fantasy leagues, but he could evolve into a bye-week replacement if he lands a good role with the Commanders this preseason. Burks would have to outplay newcomers Chig Okonkwo and rookie slot receiver Antonio Williams, along with feisty young receiver Jaylin Lane and anyone else they acquire, in order to contribute for Fantasy. Last season, he had one game with five targets and two others with four, so he's got a ways to go to make a difference for your Fantasy team.

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