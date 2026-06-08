2026 Outlook: Tua Tagovailoa

We're probably looking at Tagovailoa opening the 2026 season as the Falcons' starting quarterback, giving him modest appeal in Superflex/two-QB leagues. From 2022-24, he averaged around 20 Fantasy points per game (six-point TDs) before nosediving in 2025 to 14.3. The Falcons will probably ask him to do a lot of the same things he did in Miami: make pre-snap reads, get the ball out fast, and lean on his top targets, in this case Drake London and Kyle Pitts. There will be weeks where Tagovailoa is decent, but not enough of them to prioritize him in one-QB Fantasy formats. He's a mid-rounder in those two-QB formats.

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