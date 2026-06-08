2026 Outlook: Tucker Kraft

Kraft was on his way to a breakout Fantasy season and had the potential to challenge Trey McBride and Brock Bowers for the TE1 overall before a torn ACL ended his 2025 season. Kraft finished with six touchdowns scored in just seven full games, and he was TE2 in Fantasy scoring before the injury. He finished as a top-nine TE in scoring in all but three of his starts, and he was the TE1 in two of his games in 2025. His 2.33 yards per route run made him one of the most efficient pass catchers in the NFL, and it is an excellent sign for his 2026 projection. Where Kraft really separates himself is after the catch -- he averaged 8.8 YAC in 2025. His post-catch upside makes him a high-upside bet in 2026 Fantasy drafts despite returning from the torn ACL. Kraft will carry some risk as a Round 6 pick coming off the injury, but his ceiling is as high as any tight end in the league.

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