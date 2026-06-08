2026 Outlook: Tutu Atwell

Atwell signed with the Dolphins this offseason, and he will compete for a prominent role in Miami this year. Atwell is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season. The Dolphins hit the reset button on their receiving corps this year by moving on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Atwell joins Jalen Tolbert, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jalen Reagor and rookies Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. as new additions at receiver, alongside holdover Malik Washington. We could see Atwell as a top-three receiver in Miami to open the season, and hopefully, he'll develop a quality rapport with new quarterback Malik Willis. Just keep in mind that Atwell has never averaged more than 7.1 PPR points per game in a season in five years with the Rams. It would be a surprise if Atwell is a consistent Fantasy option in 2026, even in Miami.

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