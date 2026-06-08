2026 Outlook: Tyjae Spears

We still expect Spears to be the No. 2 running back behind Tony Pollard, but the team's acquisition of Nicholas Singleton in the NFL Draft calls that into question. Perhaps more importantly, even if Pollard misses time, we can no longer be sure that Spears would see a big increase in work. Spears has been a below-average rusher in each of the last two years, and last year, his receiving efficiency fell off as well. In 2025, his success rate was below 40% as both a rusher and a receiver. If he maintains his third-down role, he could be a PPR flex in a bye-week situation, but even then, he would be more of a floor play than an upside play. Spears is best viewed as bench depth at running back and should not be drafted before Round 11.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation