2026 Outlook: Tyler Allgeier

Things looked pretty good for Allgeier for about five minutes this offseason. He escaped the shadow of Bijan Robinson and then saw the Cardinals draft Jeremiyah Love. In fact, this situation may be worse because the Cardinals also have James Conner and Trey Benson on the roster, so Allegeier may not be a workhorse running back even if there is an injury. We view Allgeier as a bench running back worth a pick in Round 11 of full-PPR leagues. In a best-case scenario, he could steal touchdowns from Love and be a decent bye-week replacement. If Love misses time, we would expect Allgeier to lead the backfield but not handle passing downs or the two-minute drill, which would make him a borderline RB2 on what we suspect will be a below-average offense.

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