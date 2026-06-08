2026 Outlook: Tyler Badie

Badie will compete for a role in Denver's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He should not be drafted in any format this year. The Broncos have three running backs ahead of Badie on the depth chart with JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman, and Badie will try to be the fourth member of this backfield in a competition with Jaleel McLaughlin. In 2025, Badie had eight carries for 23 yards and 19 catches for 141 yards on 31 targets. It would take multiple injuries for Badie to be Fantasy relevant in 2026.

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