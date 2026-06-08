2026 Outlook: Tyler Bass

It appears Bass will be back as the Bills' kicker in 2026 after missing all of 2025 with a pelvic injury. Bass has attempted at least 29 field goals in each of his past five years with the Bills, making at least 82% of them. Last year's kickers in Buffalo combined for 21 field-goal attempts, a sign that the team frequently passed on field-goal tries and instead went for more fourth-down plays. They might do the same thing in 2026, even with a reliable leg like Bass back in the fold. It makes Bass not worth spending a final-round pick on.

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