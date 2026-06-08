2026 Outlook: Tyler Conklin

Conklin signed with the Lions this season, and he will compete for a role behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Conklin is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He spent 2025 with the Chargers and had minimal production with seven catches for 101 yards on 10 targets in 13 games. Prior to that, Conklin spent three seasons with the Jets, and he averaged at least 7.2 PPR points in each year. With the Lions, it would likely take a LaPorta injury for Conklin to be Fantasy relevant, but we don't want to see that happen. At best, you can add Conklin off the waiver wire if he gets an expanded role in 2026.

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