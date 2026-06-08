2026 Outlook: Tyler Higbee

Higbee might be the starting tight end for the Rams this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Rams are deep at tight end with Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Max Klare, which creates a problem for any of them to be consistent Fantasy options. The good news is Los Angeles loves to use multiple tight end sets, but that doesn't mean you can count on Higbee on a week-to-week basis. In 2025, Higbee had 25 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns on 36 targets in 10 games. He will likely compete with Parkinson to be the starter, but Higbee is not worth trusting in most leagues, even if he is atop the depth chart. At best, you can add Higbee off the waiver wire during the season if he's playing well.

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