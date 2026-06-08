2026 Outlook: Tyler Shough

We view Shough as a high-end QB2 worth a pick as early as Round 12 in one-QB leagues. As a rookie, he averaged 20 Fantasy points per game from Week 10 on, and the Saints have done their best to help him take another step forward. Jordyn Tyson joins Chris Olave to give him one of the most exciting young wide receiver duos in the league, and Travis Etienne is replacing Alvin Kamara as the lead running back, which should make the run game more efficient. Head coach Kellen Moore runs a high-paced, pass-heavy system, and Shough should be more comfortable in Year 2. He also averaged more than 20 yards per game on the ground in those last eight games, which helps his floor and his ceiling. Still not sure? The Saints have one of the most favorable schedules in the league with 11 indoor games and a Fantasy playoff schedule of Tampa Bay, Arizona, and Atlanta.

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