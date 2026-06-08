2026 Outlook: Tyler Warren

Warren is one of the top breakout candidates at the tight end position in 2026. He was averaging 13.1 PPR Fantasy points per game before Daniel Jones got hurt last year and should have more target opportunities in 2026 with Michael Pittman gone. Warren averaged 6.2 yards after catch per reception, which led all tight ends who saw at least 100 targets last season. He also led the Colts with 19 red zone targets and 11 targets inside the 10-yard line. He is the clear TE4 in Dynasty leagues behind Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and Colston Loveland. If Jones is 100% by Week 1, Warren could be in the conversation for TE1 as soon as this season, and he is two or three rounds cheaper than the guys ranked ahead of him. In a full-PPR league, draft him as early as Round 5 as a top-five tight end.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation